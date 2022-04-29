Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

