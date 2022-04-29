China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.72. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
