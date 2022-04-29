ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $570.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $504.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

