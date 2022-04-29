Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.55 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $41.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 28.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Magnite by 37.5% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Magnite by 85.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 136,930 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 620,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 170,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $20,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

