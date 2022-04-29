Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $933.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

