Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

