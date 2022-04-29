Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Buy

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NVMI opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

