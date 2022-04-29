Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

