Piper Sandler Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Neutral

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $164.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

