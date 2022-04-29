MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

MannKind stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

