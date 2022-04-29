Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGPI. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.