Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $34.98. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 108,823 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

