Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.70. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 152,238 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 27.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,389 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

