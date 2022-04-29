Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.19. Zurn Water Solutions shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 12,672 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

