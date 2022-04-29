Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.01. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 411 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $572.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
