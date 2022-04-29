Eric Venker Sells 5,107 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $19,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,269,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

