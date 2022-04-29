Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.91. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

