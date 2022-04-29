$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

