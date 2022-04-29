Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz Sells 170,000 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.55), for a total transaction of A$367,200.00 ($264,172.66).

Stephen (Steve) Promnitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 602,525 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$1,400,870.63 ($1,007,820.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a current ratio of 65.46.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

