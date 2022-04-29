Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,255 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,033,000.

IMCG stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

