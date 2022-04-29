Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,428 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 227,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 355,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $52.72.

