First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 988,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.