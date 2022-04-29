Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,246 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

