Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,091 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.19 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

