Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.