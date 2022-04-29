Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,650 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NICE worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $208.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

