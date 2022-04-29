Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

SYF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

