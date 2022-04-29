Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 426,595 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 529.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.73 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

