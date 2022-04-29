Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,083 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

