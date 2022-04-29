Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 317,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 191.4% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

