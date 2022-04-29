Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 220 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

