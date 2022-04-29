American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.77%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

