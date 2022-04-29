American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.77%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

