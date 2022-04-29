Adrian John Reginald Collins Sells 50,000 Shares of CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP) Stock

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,236.04).

Shares of CIP stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.21. CIP Merchant Capital Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 20.15 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.80 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £22.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

