Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

TSE T opened at C$32.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.38%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

