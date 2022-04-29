Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Buys £7,460.04 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan acquired 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,460.04 ($9,508.08).

LON IAT opened at GBX 328 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 395 ($5.03). The company has a market cap of £219.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.61.

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.