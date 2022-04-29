Graham Allan Acquires 2,200 Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($43,742.03).
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($20.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,710.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,863.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.
Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
