Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

WTRG stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.