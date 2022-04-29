Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.70.

Shares of L stock opened at C$118.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$39.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$67.74 and a 1 year high of C$119.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.65.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

