TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE TU opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. TELUS has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

