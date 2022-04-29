StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AINC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ashford will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

