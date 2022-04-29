Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.39.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

