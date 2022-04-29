Simon Pryce Sells 32,616 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($40.31), for a total value of £1,031,644.08 ($1,314,866.28).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Simon Pryce purchased 5 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,936 ($37.42) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($187.10).

ULE stock opened at GBX 3,220 ($41.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,231.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,160.54. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.