The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Richard Prickett Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($51,618.66).

CPC opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.52. The City Pub Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.95 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32.

CPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

