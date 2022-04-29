Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PolyPid and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 276.34%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 129.39%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.19 Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.51 -$24.68 million ($0.78) -7.15

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96% Apollo Endosurgery -39.19% -148.35% -28.13%

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

