Retractable Technologies (RVP) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Retractable Technologies Competitors -701.72% -62.64% -17.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retractable Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1227 4529 7957 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Retractable Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.23 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $85.36 million 24.23

Retractable Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

