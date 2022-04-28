Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.19 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.03 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

