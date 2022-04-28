Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

