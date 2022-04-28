FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.