Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $151,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $95,635,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. raised their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $219.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

