Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

